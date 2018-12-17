Strong winds to hit BC’s south coast

According to Environment Canada, an intense storm front would hit in this Monday afternoon the Lower Mainland and eastern side of Vancouver Island were expected to see winds of 70 kilometres an hour.

Strong winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour for the western side of Vancouver Island. Heavy winds were forecast to blast BC’s south coast on Monday.

Southeastern winds were expected to increase as the front got closer and to peak by early evening.

The agency is warning people to watch out for loose objects and branches that may be tossed around by the wind.