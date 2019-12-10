SkyTrain strike averted after ‘eleventh-hour deal’ reached

A three-day strike by SkyTrain workers was averted Tuesday as to a new tentative agreement was reached following a marathon bargaining session between CUPE 7000 and the BC Rapid Transit Company (SkyTrain).

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until both parties have ratified it, but CUPE 7000 President Tony Rebelo said the “eleventh-hour deal” goes a long way to address many of the union’s concerns going into this latest round of bargaining.

“Both parties worked long and hard throughout the weekend, Monday, and in to Tuesday morning to get this deal done,” Rebelo said of the new agreement, reached just before 5 a.m. when a full shutdown of the Expo and Millennium lines was set to begin.

“We couldn’t have done it without the assistance of mediator Grant McArthur, so we thank him for his patience and wisdom throughout these talks,” said Rebelo. “I also want to thank my local bargaining committee and CUPE National staff for their efforts. Now it’s up to the members to ratify this agreement, which I can strongly recommend.”