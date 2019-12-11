Patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor in BC: Medimap

Patients hoping to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic in B.C. have some of the longest wait times in the country, according to Medimap.

The website, founded in White Rock in 2015, lets patients see how long wait times are for walk-in clinics around the province.

In a report released Wednesday, the website found that British Columbians waited an average of 43 minutes to see a doctor between Nov. 1, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2019, a time that’s 41 per cent higher than the national average. By contrast, Albertans wait 25 minutes, Ontarians wait 26 minutes while in Nova Scotia, a patient might wait 55 minutes. The national average is 31 minutes.

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes to see a walk-in clinic doctor.