India leads with 67,000 babies born on January 1

Nearly 400,000 babies were born around the world on New Year’s Day with India recording the highest number of these births worldwide at 67,385, the UN children’s agency said. An estimated 392,078 babies were born around the world on New Year’s Day, according to UNICEF. Of this, an estimated 67,385 babies were born in India, the most globally. China comes in second with 46,299 births. The beginning of a new year and a new decade is an opportunity to reflect on our hopes and aspirations not only for our future, but the future of those who will come after us, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said. As the calendar flips each January, we are reminded of all the possibility and potential of each child embarking on her or his life’s journeyif they are just given that chance.

Fiji in the Pacific most likely delivered 2020’s first baby, while the US, the last of the New Year’s Day. Globally, over half of these births were estimated to have taken place in eight countries — India (67,385), China (46,299), Nigeria (26,039), Pakistan (16,787), Indonesia (13,020), United States of America (10,452), Democratic Republic of Congo (10,247) and Ethiopia (8,493).

Each January, UNICEF celebrates babies born on New Year’s Day, an auspicious day for child birth around the world, it said. However, for millions of newborns around the world, the day of their birth is far less auspicious.

In 2018, 2.5 million newborns died in just their first month of life; about a third of them on the first day of life. Among those children, most died from preventable causes such as premature birth, complications during delivery, and infections like sepsis. In addition, more than 2.5 million babies are born dead each year.

UNICEF said over the past three decades, the world has seen remarkable progress in child survival, cutting the number of children worldwide who die before their fifth birthday by more than half. But there has been slower progress for newborns. Babies dying in the first month accounted for 47 per cent of all deaths among children under five in 2018, up from 40 per cent in 1990.

UNICEF’s Every Child Alive campaign calls for immediate investment in health workers with the right training, who are equipped with the right medicines to ensure every mother and newborn is cared for by a safe pair of hands to prevent and treat complications during pregnancy, delivery and birth.

Too many mothers and newborns are not being cared for by a trained and equipped midwife or nurse, and the results are devastating, said Fore. We can ensure that millions of babies survive their first day and live into this decade and beyond if every one of them is born into a safe pair of hands.

India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country around 2027. According to UN estimates, India is expected to add nearly 273 million people between 2019 and 2050, while the population of Nigeria is projected to grow by 200 million. Together, these two countries could account for 23 per cent of the global population increase to 2050.

China, with 1.43 billion people in 2019, and India, with 1.37 billion, have long been the two most populous countries of the world, comprising 19 and 18 per cent, respectively, of the global total in 2019. Through the end of the century, India is estimated to remain the world’s most populous country with nearly 1.5 billion inhabitants, followed by China with just under 1.1 billion, Nigeria with 733 million, the US with 434 million, and Pakistan with 403 million inhabitants.

First Published: January 2, 2020, 10:25 AM IST

facebookTwitter Pocket

Two Nobel Laureates to Take Part in Indian Science Congress, to be Inaugurated by PM Modi

The five-day event will see Nobel laureates Stefan Hell from Max Planck Institut Germany and Ada E Yonath, an expert in structural biology from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, taking part.

PTI Updated: January 2, 2020, 10:37 PM IST

Two Nobel Laureates to Take Part in Indian Science Congress, to be Inaugurated by PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation.

Bengaluru: Top scientists, including two Nobel laureates, will be among policy makers, academicians and other delegates to attend the 107th Indian Science Congress, to be inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The five-day event will see Nobel laureates Stefan Hell from Max Planck Institut Germany and Ada E Yonath, an expert in structural biology from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, taking part.

The president of Nanyang Technological University, Subra Suresh, a material scientist from Indonesia, and renowned cardiologist CN Manjunath, will also be present.

The organizers are expecting around 15,000 people to attend the event.

The event, with the theme ‘Science and Technology for Rural Development’, will see participants deliberate on the lack of communication between the scientific fraternity, industry and farmers which could minimize the agrarian crisis.

The organisers said the last couple of decades had witnessed tremendous progress in the development of cutting edge science and technology.

Many of the inventions and innovations had found applications in enhancing crop productivity, improving market access, enhancing and diversifying rural livelihood profiles.

But due to the gap between the innovators and farming community, the benefits could not be explored fully,they said.

The event will also provide a platform to the farmers who introduced innovations in the field of agriculture.

“Many farmers in the country have become innovative and experts. We wanted to bring all of them on a single platform so their innovations and innovative ideas are discussed and deliberated for the whole day,” Dr S Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor of city based University of Agricultural Sciences, had said.

The other events will be Women’s Science Congress, Children’s Science Congress, Science Communicators’ Meet, Formal Science Congress and Yoga Science.

The Forum of Vice-Chancellors and IIT Directors will deliberate on challenges in the higher education sector Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the inaugural session.

First Published: January 2, 2020, 10:37 PM IST

Recommended For You

Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’ PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’ ‘The Book of Two Ways’ Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That ‘Death Was a New Life’ ‘The Book of Two Ways’ Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That ‘Death Was a New Life’ Aayush Sharma on Ayat Being Born on Salman Khan’s Birthday: Bhai Asked for a Gift Aayush Sharma on Ayat Being Born on Salman Khan’s Birthday: Bhai Asked for a Gift Dwarf T-Rex Dinosaurs Probably Never Existed, Finds New Research Dwarf T-Rex Dinosaurs Probably Never Existed, Finds New Research

Photogallery

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Ring in New Year With a Passionate Kiss +26 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Ring in New Year With a Passionate Kiss Pics: Things to Know About Hardik Pandya’s Fiancée Natasa Stankovic +27 Pics: Things to Know About Hardik Pandya’s Fiancée Natasa Stankovic

Jamia Students Paint Road with Anti-CAA Graffiti, Start ‘School for Revolution’ For Children Who Can’t Read or Write

Slogans like ‘Jiyo aur jeene do (live and let live)’, ‘#No CAA, #No NRC’, ‘Mera desh, mera samvidhan (My country, my Constitution)’ were painted on the road outside Jamia along with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PTI Updated: January 2, 2020, 10:32 PM IST

Jamia Students Paint Road with Anti-CAA Graffiti, Start 'School for Revolution' For Children Who Can't Read or Write

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday painted anti-CAA and anti-NRC graffiti on the road outside the varsity. (Image : ANI)

New Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday painted anti-CAA and anti-NRC graffiti on the road outside the varsity as their protest against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens entered its 21st day.

They have also started a “School for Revolution” on the side of the road to teach children who cannot read or write. Students have been staging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC outside the university along with locals of Jamia Nagar.

Slogans like ‘Jiyo aur jeene do (live and let live)’, ‘#No CAA, #No NRC’, ‘Mera desh, mera samvidhan (My country, my Constitution)’ were painted on the road outside Jamia along with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Five students observed a day long hunger strike on Thursday and the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) organised an event to take a pledge to ‘Save the Constitution of India’ and held a protest.

Sohail Hashmi, an activist and Indian heritage keeper, and MK Raina, a renowned film and theatre artist, spoke at the event.

The speakers stressed on the secular values of the Constitution and also mentioned the role of Jamia in educating to thousands of students with “unmatched legacy of secularism and humanity”. They unanimously condemned the amended citizenship law and police action against students.

JTA Secretary, Majid Jamil, appealed to the students to return to the campus and help in restoring normalcy. He also appealed to the administration to announce the examination schedule. The protest will go on in a peaceful and democratic manner till the amended citizenship law is rolled back, and students may continue their peaceful protest without affecting the university’s functioning, Jamil said.

First Published: January 2, 2020, 10:32 PM IST

Recommended For You

Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More Mother Accidentally Gifts a ‘Creepy’ Mermaid Doll Stuffed with Cocaine to Daughter Mother Accidentally Gifts a ‘Creepy’ Mermaid Doll Stuffed with Cocaine to Daughter Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal Celebrate New Year, Enter 2020 With Cozy and Candid Snaps Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal Celebrate New Year, Enter 2020 With Cozy and Candid Snaps ‘The Book of Two Ways’ Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That ‘Death Was a New Life’ ‘The Book of Two Ways’ Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That ‘Death Was a New Life’ Aayush Sharma on Ayat Being Born on Salman Khan’s Birthday: Bhai Asked for a Gift Aayush Sharma on Ayat Being Born on Salman Khan’s Birthday: Bhai Asked for a Gift

