City of Surrey unveiled its draft financial plan

Surrey unveiled its draft financial capital plan on Friday and critics are scrutinizing the funding the municipality is allocating to the proposed Surrey police department. The plan outlines how the city will be spending money on infrastructure and services, including approximately $45 million to be spent on the transition from the RCMP to the municipal force.

“We need more rec centres, we need more community centres, we need to be adding more police members, firefighters, infrastructure,” she said. “Clearly with this budget we’re going to be falling behind because we’re getting none of that.”

Lina Annis pointed to the need for more firefighters as one particularly pertinent example.

Surrey has one firefighter for every 1,500 residents, compared to one for every 800 residents in Vancouver, Annis said.