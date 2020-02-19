BC’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient has fully recovered, say health officials

BC’s top doctor says the province’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient, a man in his 50s who had travelled to Wuahan, China, has now fully recovered. Under the province’s guidelines, a patients is considered recovered if they return two negative tests for the virus 24 hours apart.

“As of the weekend we had our second negative test, so he is considered ‘cured’ and no longer required to be in isolation, and I think that’s very good news,” said Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “Our second, third and fourth cases are now asymptomatic and we fully expect their testing will come back negative in the next few days as well.”Those three patients were a Lower Mainland woman in her 50s and two relatives visiting from China’s Hubei province, who remain isolated in her home.