BC introduces Fuel Price Transparency Act to try to prevent gas gouging





The B.C. government has introduced legislation that would force oil and gas companies to turn over supply and pricing data. If passed, Bill 42 will allow the province to regularly collect and make public financial information about the market. “It’s time to pull back the curtain to get some answers for British Columbians on how the price of gasoline is set,” announced Trade Minister Bruce Ralston on Monday. “It sends a message to the oil and gas companies: The days of setting your prices in secrecy are coming to an end,” he said while tabling the Fuel Transparency Act at the B.C. Legislature. In a statement, the Canadian Fuels Association would only say it looks forward to reviewing the proposed legislation.





