6 people forced out of home after overnight fire in Vancouver South

Six people have been displaced after a house fire in South Vancouver early Thursday morning.

Vancouver fire received multiple 911 calls about a fire on Marine Drive near Argyle Street just after midnight Wednesday.

Neighbours said they heard sirens and saw flames coming out of the front window of the house.

“We saw that the flame was all the way to the sky and was really high,” said Saiful Alam, who lives across from the house.

“It was very smoky — all around the neighbourhood was smoky.”

Southeast Marine Drive was closed from Argyle to Beatrice Street for several hours as crews at the fire scene.

Alam said firefighters were at the scene within minutes. Crews attacked the fire from the outside and were able to make entry quickly.

Batt. Chief Paul Gobillot with Vancouver fire said his crews got the fire under control shortly after arriving.

“Happy to report that there were no injuries. All occupants were able to get out and the fire was knocked down in about 15 to 20 minutes,” he said.