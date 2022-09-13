Tiny home villages as solution to homelessness? 3 BC mayors say yes

Three Vancouver Island mayors say they have found a successful path forward for lessening homelessness in their communities.

Victoria mayor Lisa Helps, Duncan mayor Michelle Staples and Port Alberni mayor Shari Minions were the panelists on a discussion around local solutions to homelessness and addiction at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Whistler on Tuesday September 13.

All three municipalities have built, or are in the process of building, small-scale temporary villages of tiny homes to transition people living on the street into permanent housing.