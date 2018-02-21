Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross in Winter Olympics 2018

Brady Leman of Canada celebrates his gold medal win in the men’s ski cross final at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018

Canada wins gold men’s ski cross in Winter Olympics 2018 when Canada’s Brady Leman earned Olympic redemption. Brady Leman, from Calgary, won gold in the men’s skicross at the Pyeongchang Games on Wednesday, making up for a disappointing fourth-place finish at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Kevin Drury from Toronto was last in the four-man big final after crashing with Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic Athlete from Russia. Ridzik recovered enough to finish behind Leman and Switzerland’s Marc Bischofberger.

Drury was seemingly O.K. after the crash, shouting encouragement to Leman before the podium ceremony. David Duncan of London, Onario was fourth in the small final, putting him eighth overall.

Montreal’s Chris Del Bosco crashed in an earlier heat and was taken to hospital where he was conscious and stable. A spokesperson for Freestyle Canada told The Canadian Press that Del Bosco has a suspected pelvic injury.

Canadian curler Rachel Homan is leaving the Olympics earlier than she’d hoped. Her rink’s fifth loss of the women’s round robin eliminated them from medal contention, the first time Canada has ever missed out on a medal in either men’s or women’s curling since the sports made its return to the Winter Olympics in 1998.