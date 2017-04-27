Actor Vinod Khanna passes away

The actor, who was sitting Bharatiya Janata Party member of the Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai, recently .

Vinod Khanna had starred in more than 100 films in a career spanning over five decades. At the height of his popularity, Khanna surprised his fans when he took a break from acting for five years to join Osho Rajneesh at his ashram in Pune in 1982. But he returned to cinema in the late eighties, and courted success again with films such as “Insaaf” and “Satyameva Jayate”. He was was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dilwale” in 2015.