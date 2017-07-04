Innovating for environment: Shawn Davis

By: Chhavi Disawar

“Ever since I was young I’ve always wanted to and

I’ve worked on businesses”, said Shawn while have

a chat about his interests with us. Shawn Davis

is a proud name for the business sector as his

innovation and ideology has created a product

that is highly benefitting the environment. For this product

he was given Young Innovator award and Environmental

award for small business by Surrey Board of Trade last year.

“Just after ending my high school, I started my own lawn

cleaning company, though not on a larger scale, it was still

renowned in the neighbourhood”, he told.

To give his interest a shape, he got his formal education

in the field of business and gained experience working

in the real estate sector of UBC. He always wanted to

come up with something that could benefit people and

the surroundings. This vision of his started moulding

into a shape around three years ago and that was the time

when his product Compy came into the existence.

“Organic waste separation was coming out

during that time. Surrey, Toronto, San Francisco

were thee areas facing major challenges with

the problem and we came up with this

solution””, smiled Shawn. The product is easily available

around the cities and is 100% made in BC. All one has

to do with Compy is to bring it home and put the plant based

product in the organic waste bin. It is a great way

to deal with organic waste as the product helps in easy

and healthy composting of the kitchen waste which

controls bad odor, pests and flies problem. Also the

decomposed kitchen waste then converts into the

manure which is healthy for plant growth.

“Apart from business, I was also interested in

Sciences which made me take science courses

at the school and I have tried to collaborate my

science and business knowledge for this product”,

said Shawn.

This product because of its environmental benefits

is supported by various cities including City of Surrey,

Langley etc.

“Our long term hope is to help as many people as possible

started from their residence to their businesses”, he said.

The product is now focusing on American market as well

as there is a huge demand for organic waste composting.

Also, local universities are working on organic waste

removal as well which will definitely bring some great new

changes and awareness amongst people.

Composting has many great benefits to them, including

decrease in greenhouse

gas emissions. Also the compost that is made from the

organic waste can be used for energy generation, farming

and much more.

As of now, around 8, 90,000 households in Metro

Vancouver practise composting and 1, 50,000 households

from Surrey are doing it.

Shawn is planning to take his idea to the next level. “We

are thinking to supply composed material in the industries

where it is beneficial, including harvest power supply, which

can be a milestone in the field and can benefit many people.

For more enquiries, call: 604.671.5510