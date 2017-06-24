Ethics and Legality is our strength Canadian Motors

By: Chhavi Disawar

From the very childhood, we all have been hearing that honesty is

the best policy but it’s usually seen that with our age growing up, we

forget to inculcate those values in ourselves. However, the people who mark themselves different are the ones who implement the positive qualities in their daily lives, from

their personal to professional life. Recently we got a chance to meet up with Gursharan

Nijjar, Bill Gill and Kulwinder Bhela, who have collaborated their expertise in the field

of used car dealership and their ethics to build Canadian Motors. Though the company is

relatively new but their service had made them highly popular amongst the buyers.

The business model of the organization is unique in itself, which provides them a wider

arena to serve their customers better. “After working in the industry, we wanted

to take all the good experience with us and fill in the void that was necessary

to give better experience to the buyers, so we started on

our own”, told Gursharan in an interview with The Asian

Star newspaper. “The car industry has

naturally been given the image that it rips people’s pockets off. Our main

focus was to do the things differently and provide people with the

product that is right for them”, said him. One of the major specialities of the

organization is their buy local, sell local theory. In used car business, people do cross

border trades but they focus on Canadian product, precisely a

product from BC. As for the variety, the business is not targeted towards a

particular style or sector of cars. They have more than

3500 cars available weekly which gives the buyers a vast pool to choose from.

“We may relatively be small in size in comparison to other businesses around

the city but we cater to each and every need of our customers and provide

them the product in their desired budget”, told Gursharan.

The company is a one stop destination for the buyers as they offer financing and leasing solutions which saves time for the buyers. Apart from having strong ethics and work

culture, the organization is actively involved in giving back to the community. From

supporting cultural activities to major health issues, they

never put their foot backward. “We always want

to give back to the community, and I believe it’s a two way

process. We all have to support each other in

order to build a better world”, told Gursharan.

Another amazing fact is that the partners put all the support

funds from their personal accounts rather than from the

company’s account. Also they shared

their expert advice for people planning to buy a car:

1. Research: “Do your homework, don’t take it for

granted as you are paying a lot for the vehicle. Do

not forget to go through google reviews before

going to a dealer, and never get allured by the

fancy setups at the first spot”, said Bill Gill.

2. Budget: “If we talk about youngsters, especially

students make the mistake of going out

of their budget which they realise in the later

times. Youngsters are usually allured by the

competition and have high expectations”. “They

want to impress others instead of fulfilling

their needs, and it’s becoming a trend to

compete in car brands but you need to stick

to a budget”, said Kulwinder. 3. Don’t rush:

“Usually people rush when they see the

vehicle they want to buy in the back of their

mind but slow down, try consulting other

dealerships too before making a decision

because you may pay a higher amount of

money than the actual price”, told Gursharan.

For details contact: Canadian Motors @ (604) 598 8080