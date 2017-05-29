An artist with a purpose RAJ KAKRA

Every person in this world is blessed with some

talent, the need is to recognize and polish it.

People who find for their special gift, end up

being an inspiration for others, and if this gift is

combined with a purpose, gives birth to a legend. Situations

teach one a lot of lessons and it was the effect of situations

faced by a young boy at a very early age that made him

pen down his thoughts as a way to communicate with the

paper. Slowly and gradually this habit was nurtured and

nourished, which gave birth to a beautiful and meaningful

poetry that gave a name and fame to Raj Kakra.

“For any art to flourish, there has to be an inspiration.

For me that inspiration bloomed from the harsh times I

have been through”, told Raj to the Asian Star newspaper.

After giving fistful of very popular songs to brilliant

voices in the Punjabi Music industry, He recorded his

first song in 2012 which marked an impression on every

Punjabi’s heart. Talking about his sudden inclination

towards singing he said,” I never wanted to be a singer,

however I wanted to take my career differently. After

writing so many romantic songs, I decided to proceed

ahead with history and culture as my subjects for writing.”

Raj Kakra’s work in history and cultural song writing

is applauded throughout Punjab and is also recognized

among Punjabi community living abroad.

“I want to preserve our rich culture and history now.

I think, as a writer its my moral responsibility to pass it along to the

upcoming generation”, told Raj. Apart from writing

songs in historical and cultural context, Raj has also made some movies

that are based of Societal issues and awareness.

Right now he is working on two movie projects

that surely will form to be assets for Punjabi

cinema. Lately Raj Kakra was spotted in his first

Canadian concert held in Surrey, where the response of the public was

tremendous. He has another concert in Toronto on May

27th, which again is one of its own kind musical evening.

By: Chhavi Disawar