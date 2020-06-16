PM Modi & PM Trudeau talk about strengthening multilateral institutions

Prime Minister Trudeau and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasise the need to strengthen multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and agreed to work together at various international fora on health, social, economic and political issues.

During their telephonic conversation, the two also agreed that the India-Canada partnership can be a force for good in the post-COVID world, including for advancing humanitarian values in the global discourse.

According to an official statement, the leaders updated each other about the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries and discussed the possibilities of international collaboration to address the health and economic crisis.

“The leaders emphasised the need to strengthen multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and agreed to work closely together at various international fora, on health, social, economic and political issues,” the statement said.