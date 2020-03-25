No way home in sight for Canadians stranded in India amid Coronavirus lockdown

More than 15,000 Canadian passport holders are currently in India, according to Global Affairs Canada. The govt has not specified how many of those people want to return to Canada.

Canadians stranded in India are growing increasingly desperate to return home as the South Asian country enforces a nationwide lockdown and closure of its airspace because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the federal government had no repatriation flights scheduled to get them out.

India has closed its airspace and imposed a 21-day lockdown, preventing people from leaving their homes, following a spike in cases of COVID-19 in recent days. Those who are stuck say the restrictions make it impossible for them to get to the airports in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The federal government said Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has been in touch with the Indian government and is working to bring people home, but the details of what is being done aren’t known.

The 15,000 number does not account for citizens who have not registered or who are permanent residents — it is estimated there could be many more who are trying to return.