Jagmeet Singh declared new NDP leader

Jagmeet Singh was declared the new leader of the NDP in a decisive victory after a single round of voting ended on Sunday.

The Ontario MPP was named leader with 53.8 per cent of the vote at a Toronto convention centre, during the finale of a drawn-out leadership campaign that began after current leader Tom Mulcair lost a vote on a leadership review in April 2016.

Singh, who is Sikh, is the first non-white leader of a major federal party in Canada. He is also only the third NDP leader to have been elected on the first ballot, after Tommy Douglas, the party’s first leader, and Jack Layton.

Singh’s perceived rival, Ontario MP Charlie Angus, finished well behind him, with just 19.4 per cent of the vote. Manitoba MP Niki Ashton won 17.4 per cent, while Quebec MP Guy Caron finished in last place, with 9.4 per cent of the ballots cast.

In total, 65,782 of the roughly 124,000 NDP members voted, or 52.8 per cent, slightly lower than the turnout during the Conservative leadership race, when about 55 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots. Turnout for the first ballot of the 2012 NDP leadership race was about 51 per cent.