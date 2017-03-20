Happy spring 2017: Today marks the first day of spring

It’s the time of year when the days grow longer, tree buds swell and temperatures rise.

On Sunday, the sun came out — though temperatures remained chilly — giving BC’s Lower Mainland a partial taste of what’s to come.

“Forget spring, I want summer,” said Elia Chung, a vendor at the farmers market at Hastings Park.

“We’ve had way too much cold this winter.”

Last year at this time, Vancouver streets were already under a canopy of pink cherry blossoms. This year, it’s a canopy of buds.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will rise this week, up to 12 C in the Lower Mainland, but the rain returns Tuesday and will stay all week.