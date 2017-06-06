Couple won $55-million lottery jackpot

Francis and her husband said they will both likely retire from their respective jobs in the promotional items business, but had not yet made any grandiose plans to enjoy their staggering winnings.

Asked how their lives might change in the Eastern Townships after hitting the jackpot in Friday’s Lotto-Max draw, Warcup, who took Monday off from work, offered a humble shrug.

“Right now it’s really hard to say for sure,” he said. “We’re not going to live the same way we did before. We might buy some better food, more expensive food.”

“It’s hard to say, right now,” he added. “We still don’t believe it’s actually happened.”

“You buy the food and I’ll cook it,” Francis said jokingly after a joyous cheque ceremony with Loto-Québec officials in Montreal.