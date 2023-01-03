Metro Vancouver weather forecast

Weather forecast for Metro Vancouver from Janaury 3, 2023

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers near noon. Wind east 20 km/h. High 6. Tonight Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind east 20 km/h. Low plus 3. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low. Night Periods of rain. Low plus 4. Thu, 5 Jan Cloudy. High 8. Night Rain. Windy. Low 8.

Fri, 6 Jan Showers. High 10. Night Showers. Low 7.

Sat, 7 Jan Rain. High 8. Night Periods of rain. Low plus 5.

Sun, 8 Jan Showers. High 9. Night Showers. Low plus 5.

Mon, 9 Jan Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Normals Max 6°C. Min 1°C. Sunrise 8:08 am PST – Sunset 4:26 PST