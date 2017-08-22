Woman charged after purse swiped from the vehicle

Port Moody Police warn public not to leave valuables in vehicles.

A Surrey woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a purse being snatched from a vehicle in Port Moody.

The Port Moody Police Community Action Team has arrested Mandy Haley of Surrey for possession of a stolen credit card and unauthorized use of a credit card.

She remains in police custody.

Police say the purse was stolen on June 21 and the credit cards inside it were used at nearby businesses.

Video surveillance related to the fraudelent credit card use led to the suspect being identified and a search warrant was executed in Surrey in relation to the incident.

The investigation suggests that thieves are targeting vehicles parked at trail heads and in parks.

“Often the vehicles windows are broken or unlocked doors are easily opened and items are quickly removed,” Port Moody Police caution. “Police recommend that people ensure they lock their doors and do not leave anything of value in their vehicles. Wallets and purses are favourite targets as they contain personal information that can lead to further victimization.”

If you have any information about this crime or other similar offences, call the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456 or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800 -222 -8477 or solvecrime.ca.