Winter storm hit eastern Fraser Valley

Howe Sound, Whistler, the Sea-to-Sky Highway 99 amd Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon are also enduring another dump of snow, which is creating difficult driving conditions.

Highway 1 near Hells Gate had heavy snow early Monday morning. (DriveBC)

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning has been lifted for Metro Vancouver, where rain is drenching most regions, but another blast of sub zero weather is expected to arrive later in the week.

And on Haida Gwaii, the snowfall warning remains with about 10 centimetres expected before the current storm moves out this afternoon.

The latest winter weather has given all public school students the day off in the Chilliwack and Fraser-Cascade school districts, which include schools in the eastern Fraser Valley, Hope, Harrison Hot Springs and Boston Bar. School closures include: