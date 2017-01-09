Winter storm hit eastern Fraser Valley

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt. with up to 15 centimetres expected in the Fraser Canyon, Coquihalla and Nicola regions. As already a winter storm pummelled the eastern Fraser Valley with freezing rain and snow on Monday morning, closing schools and creating treacherous driving conditions on some routes.
Howe Sound, Whistler, the Sea-to-Sky Highway 99 amd Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon are also enduring another dump of snow, which is creating difficult driving conditions.
Meanwhile, a snowfall warning has been lifted for Metro Vancouver, where rain is drenching most regions, but another blast of sub zero weather is expected to arrive later in the week.
And on Haida Gwaii, the snowfall warning remains with about 10 centimetres expected before the current storm moves out this afternoon.