Weather alert issued for BC’s Southern Interior region

With cold temperatures and a chance of snow for Southern Interior regions, Environment Canada informed that BC will get its first taste of winter starting from Monday

A special weather alert has been issued for the districts of Kootenay Lake, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, West Columbia, West Kootenay and Boundary, East Columbia.

Environment Canada says a cold front will make its way through those areas Monday morning, leaving a mass of the cold air that will hang around for the remainder of the week.

Snow could fall in higher elevations but it is not expected to accumulate.

“If the snow makes an appearance on roadways, at most a few centimetres can be expected. With road temperatures still warm from a long and hot summer, the snow is not expected to stick,” Environment Canada said in its alert.

Travellers driving through the B.C. Interior are advised to prepare for winter driving conditions.