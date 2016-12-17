Vaping to be considered as smoking soon

“In June, 2015, Calgary City Council passed a bylaw banning the use of e-cigarettes and vapourizers everywhere the use of tobacco cigarettes were currently banned,” a staff report to council Monday states. “Surrey would be the first city in British Columbia to prohibit vapourizing and e-cigarettes the same way (tobacco) cigarettes are prohibited.”

If passed, it will prohibit vaping on transit, at bus shelters, in a customer service area or within 7.5 meters of any opening to a building.

“These smoking devices will be treated the same as a common cigarette when referring to the smoking bylaw regardless of the substance inside the device,” the staff report says.