Vancouver big winner; Surrey and South Asians big losers in Horgan’s cabinet

Vancouver gained big time in the first NDP cabinet to be sworn in about 20 years and South Asians and Surrey appear to have lost big time.

There are only two South Asians in Premier John Horgan’s cabinet, Harry Bains, Minister for Labor, and Jinny Sims, Minister for Citizenship Services. Jagrup Brar, who is the one of the most experienced elected legislators among the current crop of NDP MLAs, was inexplicably left out of any posting. Rookie surrey-Guildford MLA, Gerry Begg, was appointed the party whip. Newcomer Ravi Kahlon (Delta North) was made a parliamentary secretary but is not a Minister and not in cabinet. Raj Chohan has been ignored as well as he is unlikely to be promoted to Speaker’s position but will remain deputy Speaker.

Compare this to the NDP cabinet of former NDP Premier Glen Clark, who, in 1996, had three South Asians in key and powerful ministries.

The Surrey-Delta area gave NDP seven seats this time, sweeping all seats west of Cloverdale and north of White Rock, out of which four were seats wrested from the BC Liberals. Horgan rewarded Surrey Delta area with three cabinet posts (Bains, Sims and Bruce Ralston as Minister for Jobs, Trade and Technology) and one parliamentary secretary (North Delta’s Kahlon).

Compare this to Vancouver where NDP candidates garnered eight of 11 seats, out of which seven NDPers were re-elected and only one was newly elected (George Chow, who defeated Liberal Minister Suzanne Anton).