Two people injured after a fire in Surrey

Two homeless people in Surrey were badly burned this afternoon when something in their tent ignited. It happened at 135A Street in Whalley area of Surrey, BC.

The man and woman inside the tent were taken to the hospital.

A tent city has been in the area for awhile and while we don’t know exactly what caused the fire, people in the area suspect it may have started because of a propane setup the couple was using.

Jas Rehal is a Bylaw Enforcement Manager. He says it happened at a tent city.

“They’ve been there for a bit of time right now. We are working with them there. The incident was resolved and we’ll move forward.”