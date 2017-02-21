Two men were robbed of their valuables in Richmond

Two men were robbed of their wallets and cell phones by suspects armed with guns.

RCMP’s Quick Response Team tracked down and arrested two men suspected of armed robbery

Richmond RCMP’s Quick Response Team (QRT) lives up to its name last week, after speeding to apprehend a pair of suspected armed robbers. Related Stolen cars lead to burglary arrests in Richmond Shortly before 8:30 pm on Feb. 14, plain-clothed QRT officers from Richmond RCMP were conducting operations in the downtown core of Richmond when they overheard the robbery broadcast in the 4000 block of No. 3 Road, between Alderbridge Way and Cambie Road. According to the report, the victims, two males in their early 20s, were robbed of their wallets and cell phones by a pair of suspects, armed with guns, who then fled southbound on foot. The officers then tracked the male suspects to the 7900 block of Alderbridge Way, near to its intersection with No. 3 Road, where they were promptly arrested. Two replica firearms were recovered along with the personnel effects from the victims. Police said there were no reported injuries. As a result of the arrests, Jinsu Kim, 22, has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of use of an imitation firearm in the “commission of an offence.” Dabin Jang, 19, has also been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and one count of disguising his face with intent to commit an offence. Both accused are currently being held in custody. “As a part of the detachment’s crime reduction strategy, (QRT) focuses their operations in areas where there has been an uptick in crime,” said Cpl. Ray Basi of the QRT. “As a result, QRT members were in the right place at the right time to assist in safely apprehending these two individuals.”