Two hikers in hospital after police incident on Mount Seymour

An investigation is underway, after police were called to a trail on Mount Seymour early Thursday morning, as two men were hospitalized for treatment.

North Vancouver RCMP aren’t saying much yet, but confirm that Mounties and emergency services were called out around 7am to a trail on Seymour leading to Dog Mountain after a report of an injured hiker and / or camper.

A man was located about 15 minutes from the parking lot and was been transported to hospital.

Later Thursday morning, RCMP said a second hiker and/or camper was also located and taken to hospital. Both injuries appear to be related to criminal actions, said RCMP.

