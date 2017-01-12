Two bodies found in East Van home, Police probing the case

The victims have not been named yet, as two deceased men were found in a home on Argyle Street near East 53 Ave Vancouver at 4pm.

Investigators have ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause of death after the discovery of two men’s bodies inside a South Vancouver home on Tuesday.

In a press release, the B.C. Coroners Service said there is no confirmed cause of death for the men, but “at this time, the B.C. Coroners Service can confirm that carbon monoxide did not play a role in the deaths.”

The deaths are being investigated by the coroners service and the Vancouver Police Department.