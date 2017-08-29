A truck fire closes Coquihalla highway, the fire ignited after a tractor-trailer hauling wood caught ablaze and sparked grass in the nearby ditch. BC Wildfire Service is on the scene battling a small grass fire along the side of the Coquihalla highway.

The BC Wildfire Service reports they have crews on scene fighting the fire, including a helicopter bucketing the blaze from above.

The fire is a not showing aggressive behaviour, ranked as a one or a smouldering ground fire. The Coquihalla is closed southbound while crews handle the small blaze. DriveBC reports its next update is expected at 1 p.m.

