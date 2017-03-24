Truck driver walked away with minor injuries after a crash

Delta Fire Chief Kelly McLenaghen says although his crews had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the male driver, a tool box installed underneath the flatbed truck saved his life.

“Luckily for the tool box — that saved his life,” the fire chief said, describing a steel box in the undercarriage which measured one metre by one metre.

“He was hanging by a thread there until we secured him.”

Sharlene Brooks, a spokesperson with Delta police, says the truck was driving westbound past Tannery Road when it clipped a semi-truck.

There was minimal damage but the collision sent the truck careening headfirst through a steel railing separating the highway from railroad tracks below, pushing aside a concrete barrier.

“The truck was hanging about 70 to 80 feet [above a] drop to the train tracks below,” said McLenaghen. “The guy must have been pretty scared inside.”