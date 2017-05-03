Truck collided with Skytrain track in Burnaby – Millenium Line reopened

RCMP officials say the truck hit its brakes suddenly, and a small car ran into it from behind, ending up wedged underneath the truck.

Staff Sgt. Gerard Sokolowski said SkyTrain service was briefly suspended for safety reasons.

“Just for safety, we just had the engineers check it out,” Sokolowski said. “Everything is OK.”

TransLink was briefly running shuttle buses between Gilmore and Brentwood stations, but normal SkyTrain service has now resumed.