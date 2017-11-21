Three youths arrested in connection with North Delta fires

Three youths have been arrested and released without charge in relation to the series of fires set last weekend in North Delta. A sign and vehicles were damaged in the blazes set in the early hours of Saturday.

Authorities responded to three separate blazes between about 2:30 and 4:30am on Saturday morning (Nov. 18).

Damage was caused to a sign near a recreation centre in the 7800 block of 112 Street, vehicles in the 7300 block of Minster Drive South, and vehicles again in the 11600 block of 72A Avenue.

At Delta’s city council meeting on Monday night, Mayor Lois Jackson announced three youths had been taken into custody, but provided no further details.

DPD Chief Neil Dubord confirmed Tuesday morning that police had made the arrests but said the youths were released without charges.

“We’re continuing to gather further evidence before the formal charges are considered by the Crown,” Dubord said.