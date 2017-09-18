TELUS welcomes the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung’s innovation with the Galaxy Note 8 continues to define the phablet market. Here are a few features that we think stand out:

Infinity Display – Infinity Display lets you see more at once, so you can fill the 18.5:9 screen with movies in landscape mode, and scroll less while browsing in portrait mode. The stunning design of the Galaxy Note8 has an ultra-thin bezel with symmetrical edges for a comfortable, one-handed grip.

Split screen Multi-tasking– Launch two apps with a tap and use them side by side, with full keyboard capability on the immersive Infinity Display. Write texts while enjoying a movie or select the next song while you navigate a map.

Intelligent S Pen – Get more done with the powerful and precise S Pen. Create and share animated handwritten GIFs with Live Message. Easily translate sentences and convert units by hovering the S Pen over information on your screen. Draw and take notes instantly without unlocking your phone as you navigate with precision.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available in-store at TELUS and online at telus.com. TELUS customers can get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 starting at $550 on a 2-year term with Premium Plus.