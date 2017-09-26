TELUS honours Lower Mainland charities and individuals making a difference

TELUS hosted its 10th annual Celebration of Giving, where TELUS and their team members honour local charities, dedicated community members and local businesses who work tirelessly to make a significant impact on the lives of children and youth in need throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

Since 2011, TELUS Innovation Awards have been presented to 16 projects during the annual Celebration of Giving, and this morning two extraordinary projects were honoured with the award and a TELUS cheque for $2,500. The recipients of this year’s honour are One Health Clinic, a project of Paws for Hope Foundation; and Technovation, a project of Simon Fraser University Faculty of Applied Science.

The One Health Clinic is the first of its kind in BC Paws for Hope is an animal welfare organization that partnered with Directors Youth Services and Community Veterinary Outreach to offer medical assistance for vulnerable people and youth, in addition to helping them care for their pets. There’s a special bond between homeless youth and their pets, and many homeless youth don’t have the money to pay for their pets’ veterinary care. The One Health Clinic offers medical and dental care for the pet owners, and veterinary care for the animals. In just one day in December, this clinic touched the lives of 25 homeless youth and their furry friends.

Technovation is part of an international initiative that since 2011 has challenged more than 5,000 girls from more than 28 countries to participate in the Global Technology Entrepreneurship Program. In 2016, SFU Faculty of Applied Science realized this was a perfect way to inspire local girls aged 10-18 with a love of STEM (science, technology, engineering, math). Girls learned how to code and develop an app to address such community issues as poverty, environment, peace and equality. At the end of 12 weeks they pitched their app at a “Dragons Den Style Pitch” session. Two Technovation teams triumphed over 20 other teams from across Canada, earning the right to compete with nearly 70 projects from around the world at the World Pitch Summit in Silicon Valley in August.

It was also announced that this year, the TELUS Vancouver Community Board is committed to giving $10 million to local grassroots organizations throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

