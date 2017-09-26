Teachers visit Gurdwara Nanak Niwas

Richmond’s Highway to Heaven is a very popular place for visitors. In this context, India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas is usually on top of the list for visitors not only from Metro Vancouver but also from all across Canada. On September 25, it was an honour for the Management Committee of the Gurdwara to welcome teachers from George Greenaway Elementary School in Cloverdale, Surrey 29 teachers and support staff took advantage of the school’s Professional Development Day to learn more about different faiths including Sikhism. Led by Greenaway School Principal Marg Geddes,they enjoyed the presentation by retired School Psychologist and Committee member Balwant Sanghera and asked him some very interesting questions about the Sikh faith and the Indo-Canadian community. After the formal presentation all of them enjoyed a delicious vegetarian langar (lunch) prepared for them by very dedicated volunteer ladies. The visitors were very thankful for the warm welcome , presentation and the langar . Here the group is with some of the Management Committee members of the Gurdwara. Balwant Sanghera