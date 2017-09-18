SUV flipped on Surrey road, passengers taken to hospital

SUV flipped onto its side after colliding with another vehicle in Surrey on Sunday morning. A woman and child are recovering in hospital after a the crash.

As the incident happened at 84th Avenue and 168 Street around 11am Sunday morning.

The SUV rolled onto its side, trapping the female driver. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get her out. A boy was able to escape on his own.

Woman was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, with undetermined but appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Boy was taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital.