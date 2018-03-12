Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

Police are investigating a fire that completely destroyed an SUV in Langley on Sunday night. Just after 10 pm, Township of Langley fire crews received multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 20600 block of 84B Ave in Willoughby. Crews arrived to find a fully involved SUV on the side of the road. The SUV was completely destroyed and it appears the license plates had been removed. This is the same location that a vehicle was torched after a nearby homicide on Feb. 9. A Surrey man was found fatally wounded in a car in the 8200 block of 204B Street in a newly developed area of Willoughby.

About the same time as the shooting, firefighters received calls for a nearby vehicle fire at 206A Street and 84B Avenue nearby. They located a fully involved Nissan Z sedan.

It appeared to have been a case of suspect nature, vehicle being burned after the crime in order to destroy evidence and switch to a different getaway vehicle.

On Friday the shooting was in same general area as the Dec. 7 shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Abbotsford.