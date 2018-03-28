Surrey school districts to receive funds for building upgrades and school buses

BC government is giving another boost to school districts, this time for maintenance funding. The Surrey School District is set to receive roughly $3.2 million of the $82.5 million being divied out across the province.

“Increasing the funding to these programs is the first step to address the backlog of school maintenance in this province,” Education Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement Tuesday.

In Surrey, the funding is earmarked for building upgrades to David Brankin, Holly and Bear Creek elementary schools, boiler upgrades, one replacement school bus, and three new buses to serve more routes.

The provincial government says the investments will “improve safety and efficiency, and make schools more comfortable for students.”