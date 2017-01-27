Surrey RCMP investigate shots fired in Whalley

Witnesses reported seeing a white pick-up truck firing multiple shots at a white Mercedes sedan. The white Mercedes has been located and had been struck multiple times. The occupant of the vehicle has been located unharmed.

The white pick-up truck fled from the area in an unknown direction of travel.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this a targeted incident.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or