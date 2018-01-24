Surrey man facing nine weapons charges after gunshot heard

A Surrey man has been charged with nine firearms-related offences after two homes in Fleetwood were found to have bullet holes.

Police say that on December18, at 4:00 am officers were called to the 8900-block of 156A Street about one hour after a gun shot was heard.

“General duty offices found two residences with bullet holes in them,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said. “Thankfully no one was injured in this incident.”

He said John Newman, 56, of Surrey was found in one of the homes and alleged Newman was intoxicated and in possession of a firearm. “The incident is not related to the gang/drug conflicts in the Lower Mainland,” Schumann said.