Surrey man charged with manslaughter after house fire

A Surrey man has been charged with manslaughter after a body was found inside a house that caught fire early on Thursday morning. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Robert Jones, 32,is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday (Sept. 11). IHIT says the name of the victim is not being released because the next of kin has not yet been notified. The victim was found inside a house following a fire in the 12300-block of 112A Avenue in the Bridgeview area just before 1 a.m. Thurday. According to the witness, a woman was found in the back yard and was treated by ambulance after being helped out. IHIT says it is working closely with Surrey RCMP, the Surrey Fire Department, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the B.C. Coroner’s Service to gather evidence. “While this is a positive step in the investigation, there remains much work to be done.” says Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT. “Based on the evidence in the early stages of the investigation, investigators believed this incident was not random.”

IHIT is on scene after a deadly house fire in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighbourhood.

House fire in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighbourhood.