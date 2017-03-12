$25 million upgrades for Surrey Central SkyTrain station

The project, announced Friday in Surrey, will feature a new elevator, three escalators, a staircase and lighting.

The Surrey Central SkyTrain stop is one of seven stations along the Expo Line targeted for upgrades to ensure that rapid transit meets the transportation needs of residents in the region in the coming years.

Construction is underway at Commercial-Broadway, Metrotown and Joyce-Collingwood stations, and upgrades have been completed at New Westminster, Scott Road and Main Street-Science World stations.

When complete, these upgrades will introduce a total of 5,920 square metres of additional space, nine new elevators and 20 new escalators that will improve accessibility for everyone.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner was pleased with the announcement.

“Transit is an important part of Surrey’s vision for a healthy, sustainable community,” she said. “The upgrades to Surrey Central Station will help better connect the station to the surrounding neighbourhood.. .”

Kevin Desmond, CEO of TransLink, said investments like the renovations at Surrey Central station and at the six other stations along the Expo Line are essential to help keep customers moving smoothly.

“This will create a vibrant, welcoming hub that’s part of the surrounding community,” Desmond said.

Construction on the Surrey Central station will begin in early April and is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Funding is being provided by the federal and provincial governments ($3.2 million and $6.9 million respectively), with the remainder coming from TransLink.