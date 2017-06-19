Sunny, summer temperatures arriving after stint of ‘Juneuary’ weather

After rainy starts to past week, warm weather is coming to Metro Vancouver— just in time for the official first full day of summer.

A warmer than normal summer is in the long range forecast for much of BC, due to partly low Arctic sea ice and an El Nino.

After a wet start to the week in Metro Vancouver, warm weather is on its way — just in time for the official first full day of summer, Wednesday, June 21.

Some lingering clouds and drizzle are expected to clear Tuesday morning, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 19 C, with 22 C inland.

“A large area of high pressure will begin building in for the South Coast Tuesday afternoon, bringing back the blue skies and summer temperatures,” said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Wagstaffe said we’ll have to get through a couple more days with a slight risk of a shower as a lingering low pressure system sits off the coast, but we can expect a return to summer weather.

By the weekend, parts of Metro Vancouver could get into the high 20s — a good 6 to 7 degrees warmer than normal seasonal highs for this time of year.

Westerly winds can make it breezy by the water, making it feel a little cooler.