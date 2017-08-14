Stabbing victim found near Surrey SkyTrain station

Victim not co-operating with police.

According to RCMP a man was taken to hospital over the weekend, He was suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

As Police were called to Surrey Central SkyTrain Station around 2:30 on Saturday afternoon and Sergeant Dale Carr said when police arrived and they found a man with injuries that appeared to be related to a “stabbing or slashing, however they appeared to be older.”

Carr said when police tried to speak to the man, he refused to provide details.