Man found with stab wounds, hospitalized

A man is in hospital in serious, but stable, condition, after being found with stab wounds in Fleetwood this week.

On January 3, at about 9:40pm Surrey Mountie saw a man on a bicycle near 148 Street and Ashby Place (at about 86A Avenue), when he saw the man on the bike collapse onto the road.

When the officer ran to help, he noticed the man was suffering from two stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

He had come from a residence in the 14700-block of 84A Avenue.

RCMP went to the address and arrested a 43-year-old Surrey resident, who remains in custody while the investigation continues.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation between the two men to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).