Snowfall and winter storm warning in effect for eastern Fraser Valley

On Wednesday’s winter storm watch turned into a full warning for Thursday morning, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow forecast before the storm passes. Freezing rain is also a possibility, prompting Environment Canada to warn residents to limit travel.“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.” Snow began falling overnight and picked up early Thursday morning.The conditions were already affecting travel on Highway 1, with at least one accident slowing traffic near the Evans Road overpass. There were other reports of vehicles off the road. A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 1 from Abbotsford to Hope. “Heavy snowfall producing limited visibility and variable road conditions are forecast Thursday, Jan. 11 to Friday, Jan. 12 with the possibility of freezing rain,” warns DriveBC. So far, all Chilliwack public schools and the University of the Fraser Valley remain open.