Six people caught while entering into Canada illegally

A group of people illegally entering into Canada were caught just two blocks away from Canada, US border as Surrey RCMP was notified on Thursday night.
The US Border Patrol contacted Surrey RCMP at approximately 10pm and notifying the police that a group of people illegally entering into Canada near the 184 Street and 0 Avenue intersection.
RCMP’s canine unit found the group in a residential yard near the 184 Street and 2 Avenue intersection.
The group was turned over to Canadian Border Services Agency for processing.