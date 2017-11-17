Six escape as fire destroys Surrey home

A family of six in Surrey has lost their home after flames

ripped through the two storey complex early Friday

morning. Fire crews responded to a 9-1-1 call in

the 13100 block of Sunridge place around midnight.

“The residents were awoken by a loud

bang,” said Surrey Fire Department Battalion Chief

Reo Jerome. “They found fire involved in a detached shed

that was very close to the building and

it quickly spread to the house.” It took

firefighters more than an hour to control

a blaze at home in Surrey Friday morning.

Jerome said the family was surprised

at how quickly the flames moved. “[We]

heard the homeowners say something that

we hear quite often, which is ‘I can’t believe

how fast the fire spread’,” he said.

The fire chief said the house is unstable

is deemed a total loss.