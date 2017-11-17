A family of six in Surrey has lost their home after flames
ripped through the two storey complex early Friday
morning. Fire crews responded to a 9-1-1 call in
the 13100 block of Sunridge place around midnight.
“The residents were awoken by a loud
bang,” said Surrey Fire Department Battalion Chief
Reo Jerome. “They found fire involved in a detached shed
that was very close to the building and
it quickly spread to the house.” It took
firefighters more than an hour to control
a blaze at home in Surrey Friday morning.
Jerome said the family was surprised
at how quickly the flames moved. “[We]
heard the homeowners say something that
we hear quite often, which is ‘I can’t believe
how fast the fire spread’,” he said.
The fire chief said the house is unstable
is deemed a total loss.
Six escape as fire destroys Surrey home
