Surrey shooting victim identified

Upon police attendance, Karanpartap was located in a Jeep SUV that had crashed into the sign at a McDonald’s restaurant. He was suffering from gunshot wounds.

“I heard three gunshots… and saw a vehicle crash into the ‘golden arches’,” a witness said.

Despite the efforts of first responders, Waraich succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said this is a targeted incident.

“Mr. Waraich is known to police and evidence to this point suggests this was a targeted homicide,” said IHIT Staff Sgt. Jennifer Pound.

“There are many more investigative avenues that IHIT needs to concentrate on and we are looking to speak with any witnesses who may not have already come forward to police. Thankfully, there were no other victims as a result of this brazen shooting.”

There have been two other shootings in Surrey this month, but this is the first fatal incident.